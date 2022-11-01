Inflation Soars to Over 26% in October Due to Higher Food and Fuel Prices

Pakistan’s Consumer Price Index-based inflation increased to 26.6 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in October 2022 as compared to an increase of 23.2 percent in the previous month and 9.2 percent in October 2021, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, it increased to 4.7 percent in October 2022 as compared to a decrease of 1.2 percent in the previous month and an increase of 1.9 percent in October 2021.

Food inflation increased 36.2 YoY, while transportation prices increased 53.4 percent. Clothing and footwear prices increased by 18.3 percent, while housing, water, and electricity costs increased by 11.9 percent.

Independent economic analyst A H H Soomro told ProPakistani,

Inflationary pressures remain high as CPI numbers incorporate revised electricity tariffs. A 5.6 percent MoM increase food basket is a major culprit elevating the headline CPI. Yields will have an upward pressure until CPI starts showing tangible signs of decelerating. All eyes are on global energy markets if recessionary fears would outweigh supply disruptions stemming from Russia-Ukraine war.

CPI inflation Urban increased to 24.6 percent on a YoY basis in October 2022 as compared to an increase of 21.2 percent in the previous month and 9.6 percent in October 2021. On an MoM basis, it increased to 4.5 percent in October 2022 as compared to a decrease of 2.1 percent in the previous month and an increase of 1.7 percent in October 2021.

CPI inflation Rural increased to 29.5 percent on a YoY basis in October 2022 as compared to an increase of 26.1 percent in the previous month and 8.7 percent in October 2021. On an MoM basis, it increased to 5.0 percent in October 2022 as compared to an increase of 0.2 percent in the previous month and an increase of 2.2 percent in October 2021.

SPI inflation on a YoY basis increased to 24.0 percent in October 2022 as compared to an increase of 28.6 percent a month earlier and an increase of 15.3 percent in October 2021. On an MoM basis, it decreased by 1.5 percent in October 2022 as compared to a decrease of 1.4 percent a month earlier and an increase of 2.1 percent in October 2021.

WPI inflation on a YoY basis increased to 32.6 percent in October 2022 as compared to an increase of 38.9 percent a month earlier and an increase of 21.2 percent in October 2021. On an MoM basis, it decreased by 0.5 percent in October 2022 as compared to an increase of 1.4 percent a month earlier and an increase of 4.2 percent in the corresponding month i.e. October 2021.

Measured by non-food non-energy, Urban increased to 14.9 percent on a YoY basis in October 2022 as compared to an increase of 14.4 percent in the previous month and 6.7 percent in October 2021. On an MoM basis, it increased by 1.3 percent in October 2022 as compared to an increase of 0.9 percent in the previous month, and an increase of 0.9 percent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. October 2021.

Measured by non-food non-energy Rural increased to 18.2 percent on a YoY basis in October 2022 as compared to an increase of 17.6 percent in the previous month and 6.7 percent in October 2021. On an MoM basis, it increased by 1.5 percent in October 2022 as compared to an increase of 1.4 percent in the previous month, and an increase of 1.0 percent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. October 2021.

Core inflation (Trimmed)

Measured by a 20 percent weighted trimmed mean, Urban increased to 22.0 percent on a YoY basis in October 2022 as compared to 19.5 percent in the previous month and 8.7 percent in October 2021. On an MoM basis, it increased by 1.9 percent in October 2022 as compared to an increase of 1.6 percent in the previous month and an increase of 1.1 percent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. October 2021.

Measured by a 20 percent weighted trimmed mean, Rural increased to 26.7 percent on a YoY basis in October 2022 as compared to 24.4 percent in the previous month and by 8.2 percent in October 2021. On an MoM basis, it increased to 2.7 percent in October 2022 as compared to an increase of 2.5 percent

The National Consumer Price Index for October 2022 is increased to 4.71 percent over September 2022 and increased to 26.56 percent over the corresponding month of the last year i.e. October 2021.

The Urban Consumer Price Index for October 2022 is increased to 4.50 percent over September 2022 and increased to 24.57 percent over the corresponding month of the last year i.e. October 2021.

Month on Month

The top few commodities which varied from the previous month are given below:

Increased: Onions (67.73 percent), Tomatoes (40.73 percent), Fresh Fruits (10.98 percent), Tea (9.82 percent), Fresh Vegetables (9.55 percent), Wheat Flour (8.9 percent), Dry Fruits (6.04 percent), Dessert Preparation (5.14 percent), Chicken (3.98 percent), Meat (2.09 percent), Rice (1.56 percent), Pulse Moong (1.28 percent), Milk Fresh (1.21 percent), Beans (1.02 percent) and Sugar (0.36 percent).

Decreased: Pulse Masoor (10.29 percent), Pulse Mash (2.73 percent), Cooking Oil (2.7 percent), Mustard Oil (1.84 percent), Pulse Gram (1.77 percent), Gram Whole (1.48 percent), Potatoes (1.46 percent) and Vegetable Ghee (0.33 percent).

Non-Food

Increased: Electricity Charges (89.59 percent), Woolen Cloth (6.15 percent), Household Servant (5.01 percent), Construction Input Items (2.72 percent), Household Equipment (1.96 percent), Solid Fuel (1.74 percent), House Rent (1.08 percent) and Construction Wage Rates (0.29 percent).

Decreased: Liquified Hydrocarbons (11.37 percent) and Motor Fuel (4.22 percent).

Year on Year

The top few commodities which varied from the corresponding month of the previous year i.e. October 2021 are given below:

Food

Increased: Tomatoes (219.34 percent), Onions (165.66 percent), Gram Whole (69.80 percent), Pulse Gram (65.08 percent), Besan (62.25 percent), Mustard Oil (61.14 percent), Pulse Masoor (61.07 percent), Fresh Vegetables (58.87 percent), Cooking Oil (58.06 percent), Pulse Mash (55.33 percent), Vegetable Ghee (52.5 percent), Pulse Moong (49.84 percent), Wheat (45.77 percent), Tea (41.89 percent), Rice (40.76 percent), Wheat Flour (37.38 percent), Milk Fresh (29.61 percent), Meat (25.34 percent), Potatoes (20.65 percent), Fish (15.4 percent), Chicken (12.22 percent) and Gur (0.39 percent).

Decreased: Sugar (11.84 percent) and Condiments & Spices (10.97 percent).

Non-Food

Increased: Motor Fuel (64.81 percent), Stationery (44.5 percent), Washing Soap/Detergents/Match Box (41.49 percent), Transport Services (41.27 percent), Motor Vehicles (34.29 percent), Construction Input Items (32.03 percent), Motor Vehicle Accessories (31.31 percent), Electricity Charges (24.95 percent), Cotton Cloth (24.16 percent), Household Equipments (21.4 percent), Solid Fuel (20.88 percent) and Construction Wage Rates (12.72 percent).

The Rural Consumer Price Index for October 2022 is increased to 5.01 percent over September 2022 and increased to 29.53 percent over the corresponding month of the last year i.e. October 2021.

Month on Month

The top few commodities which varied from the previous month are given below:

Food

Increased: Onions (59.54 percent), Tomatoes (38.4 percent), Fresh Vegetables (16.45 percent), Wheat Flour (15.21 percent), Tea (14.77 percent), Fresh Fruits (13.05 percent), Wheat (10.14 percent), Potatoes (4.38 percent), Chicken (3.8 percent), Pulse Gram (1.99 percent), Pulse Moong (1.83 percent), Dry Fruits (1.75 percent), Mustard Oil (1.71rice (1.44 percent), Pulse Mash (1.12 percent), Milk Fresh (1.12 percent), Meat (0.42 percent) and Sugar (0.27 percent).

Decreased: Pulse Masoor (4.65 percent), Cooking Oil (2.28 percent), and Vegetable Ghee (1.62 percent).

Non-Food

Increased: Electricity Charges (89.59 percent), Woolen Cloth (1.54 percent), House Rent (1.29 percent), Construction Input Items (1.09 percent), Household Equipments (1.08 percent), Construction Wage Rates (0.29 percent), and Motor Vehicles (0.03 percent).

Decreased: Liquified Hydrocarbons (12.72 percent) and Motor Fuels (4.32 percent).

Year on Year

The top few commodities which varied from the corresponding month of the previous year i.e. October 2021 are given below:

Food

Increased: Tomatoes (276.96 percent), Onions (166.05 percent), Gram Whole (79.99 percent), Pulse Masoor (72.91 percent), Pulse Gram (67.18 percent), Mustard Oil (57 percent), Fresh Vegetables (56.98 percent), Pulse Mash (55.76 percent), Vegetable Ghee (54.73 percent), Cooking Oil (54.42 percent), Wheat (50.05 percent), Pulse Moong (47.14 percent), Rice (38.7 percent), Milk Fresh (26.23 percent), Potatoes (26.19 percent), Meat (25.61 percent), Fish (15.08 percent) and Chicken (11.73 percent).

Decreased: Sugar(16.7 percent) and Gur(1.75 percent).

Non-Food

Increased: Motor Fuels (67.22 percent), Construction Input Items (35.86 percent), Stationery (31.3 percent), Liquified Hydrocarbons (31.15 percent), Solid Fuel (26.86 percent), Electricity Charges (24.95 percent), Motor Vehicles (14.85 percent), Construction Wage Rates (13.26 percent), Education (10.16 percent) and House Rent (5.86 percent).

The Wholesale Price Index for October 2022 decreased by 0.47 percent over September 2022. It increased to 32.60 percent over the corresponding month of the last year i.e. October 2021.

Month on Month

The top few commodities which varied from the previous month are given below:

Increased: Quilts (26.42 percent), Vegetables (21.77 percent), Dried Fruits & Nuts (14.13 percent), Fresh Fruits (12.27 percent), Vegetables & Fruit Juice (8.79 percent), Mobil Oil (5.91 percent), Sugar Crops (5.57 percent), Wheat Flour (4.81 percent), Poultry (3.89 percent), Meat of Animals (3.23 percent), Fuel Wood in Logs (2.78 percent) and Milk (1.51 percent).

Decreased: Kerosine Oil (7.57 percent), Cotton Seeds (6.92 percent), Diesel Oil (6.11 percent), Motor Spirit (5.08 percent), Pulses (3.52 percent), Furnace Oil (3.19 percent), Natural Gas Liquified (0.68 percent) and Vegetable Ghee(0.52).

Year on Year

The top few commodities which varied from the previous year are given below:

Increased: Chuff Cutter (162.76 percent), Concrete Mixture (155.01 percent), Kerosine Oil (83.06 percent), Diesel Oil (80.63 percent), Coal not Agglomerated (79.42 percent), Vegetables (72.33 percent), Pulses (69.27 percent), Motor Spirit (69.04 percent), Fertilizers (68.23 percent), Vegetable Ghee (52.27 percent), Fresh Fruits (47.57 percent), Wheat (44.51 percent), Cement (42.16 percent), Potatoes (28.45 percent), Rice (28.11 percent), Furnace Oil (28.08 percent), Fuel Wood In Logs (8.81 percent), Natural Gas Liquified (1.55 percent), and Blankets (0.91 percent).

Decreased: Spices (38.15 percent), Millet / Bajra (16.18 percent), and Sugar Refined (13.86 percent).