OGRA Increases LPG Rates for November

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has increased the prices of LPG by Rs. 2.95 per kg for the month of November 2022 as compared to the last month (October 2022).

The oil & gas regulator issued a notification in this regard on Tuesday. According to the notification, the prices of LPG have been increased by Rs. 2.95 per kg. The maximum LPG consumer price of a domestic cylinder weighing 11.8 kg has surged by Rs. 35 to Rs. 2,409 for November 2022.

According to the notification, the maximum producer price for domestic cylinders with GST has been fixed at Rs. 1925.95 including Rs. 1,591.02 producers’ price, Rs. 55.09 petroleum levy, and Rs. 279.84 GST.

The maximum producer price with GST was calculated at Rs. 163,216 per metric ton including Rs. 134,832.17 producers’ price, Rs. 4,669 petroleum levy, and Rs. 23,715 GST. OGRA has fixed the maximum LPG consumer price of domestic cylinders at Rs. 2409.16 including Rs. 413 marketing, distribution and transportation margin and Rs. 70.21 GST.

The Authority has fixed Rs. 17,000 for marketing margin, Rs. 10,000 distribution margin, Rs. 8,000 for transportation cost, and Rs. 5,950 GST per metric ton.

The LPG prices will be regulated with a maximum price at all levels of the supply chain, according to the notification. However, producers, marketing companies, and distributors may sell below the maximum price determined from time to time, further mentioned in the notification.

The above prices will be effective from November 01, 2022, as said in the notification.