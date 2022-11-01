‘My Suzuki My Story’ Season 3 Closing Ceremony Held in Lahore

The closing ceremony of My Suzuki My Story Season 3 recently took place in Lahore.

The event was hosted by Shafaat Ali who made the ceremony an entertaining event for all those who were present. At the event, the company outlined the achievements and milestones reached with the ‘path-breaking’ campaign.

Representatives of Suzuki spoke about the brand’s vision and the journey of this unique campaign so far.

Subsequently, winners of the My Suzuki My Story Season 3 were announced. Hassan Ali won the My Suzuki My Story Season 3 and took home the grand prize of the all-new Suzuki Swift.

The first runner-up happened to be Abdur Rehman Palwa who won a Suzuki Alto 660cc. Third and fourth places were taken by Muhammad Niaz Khan and Aman Khattak respectively, whereas Mustansir Billah claimed the fifth spot in the season.

At the event, Suzuki also took the opportunity to launch GSX 125, a two-wheeler that is designed to stand out with its ultra-modern specifications and comfortable riding, for an experience that’s ‘miles ahead’.

The latest edition of the campaign, besides higher levels of reach and engagement, also ticked off a constant content-creating platform.

Suzuki says that the numbers and the quality of user-generated content that it has seen this season have helped to firmly establish the platform in the minds of the audiences.

According to Suzuki, the fans and Suzuki community are waiting for the next season already so they too could share their stories and get to win their favorite Suzuki ride.