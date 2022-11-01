PTA Receives Rs. 166 Million First Annual Installment of AJK and GB NGMS Licenses

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has received Rs. 166 million (equivalent to $0.744 million) against the first annual installment of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) Licenses from Telenor Pakistan Limited (Rs. 154 million) and Pak Telecom Mobile Limited (Ufone) (Rs. 12 million) in line with payment terms of respective licenses.

The telecom regulator also received Rs. 1.88 billion (equivalent to $8.76 million) from CMPak Limited (Zong) earlier in the month of August on account of an upfront 50 percent renewal fee for its license renewed in the year 2022.

PTA has so far received Rs 9.57 billion (equivalent to $54.66 million) against cellular mobile license renewals and spectrum auctions in AJ&K and GB since 2021.