Students Faint From Generator Smoke in Classroom

Smoke from a generator in a school’s classrooms in Lyari caused nine children to fall unconscious on Monday morning.

There were over 200 students at the school when the incident took place because of insufficient ventilation.

A negligence charge has been filed against the school’s management at the Baghdadi police station.

Shabbir Ahmed, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) City, revealed that the Baghdadi police rescued the students trapped inside the school building and transferred them to the Civil Hospital Karachi with the assistance of rescue workers from other organizations.

The victims of the smoke were 16-year-old Kiran, 12-year-olds Fatimah and Ummah Hani, 11-year-olds Idrees Saleem and Amna, 10-year-old Hanan, nine-year-olds Zain Saeed, Zain Sher Muhammad, and Hazra, and Khurram and Qasim who were seven and eight years old respectively.

The SSP went to the hospital to check the children’s health and then to the place of the incident, where he promised strong action against the school’s administration. He praised the policemen for acting quickly and saving the students’ lives.

In another case of gross negligence earlier this year, six teachers from Government Girls Elementary School (GGES) in Taxila were suspended when they were discovered abandoning their duties and sitting in staffrooms instead of teaching classes by an inspecting team from the education department.