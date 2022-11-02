Can Pakistan Still Qualify for Semi-Final After Bangladesh’s Defeat Against India?

With India defeating Bangladesh, Pakistan’s chances to qualify for the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 have narrowed down even further.

ALSO READ India Moves One Step Closer to Semi-Finals After Thrilling Win Over Bangladesh

In the given situation, there are still certain possibilities for Pakistan to make it to the semi-finals.

Zimbabwe to Cause Another Upset

While the 1-run defeat against Zimbabwe has now come back to haunt Pakistan, the latter would like Craig Ervine’s side to pull another upset in Group 2 by beating India on 6 November. If Zimbabwe manages to win the clash against India and Pakistan goes on to win both of its remaining matches against Bangladesh and South Africa with decent margins then Pakistan will have a chance to qualify for the semi-final depending on the net run rate as India and Pakistan will end up with the same number of points and victories.

Rain to Outclass South Africa

In another scenario, Pakistan can either hope against the odds for the Netherlands to beat South Africa or wish that the rain washes out the game without a result. If the Netherlands pulls off a miracle to upset South Africa, Pakistan will easily qualify for the semi-final being a point ahead of South Africa. In case of rain washing out the match, Pakistan and South Africa will be tied at points but Pakistan will qualify for the next round on the basis of winning more matches than South Africa. The net run rate will not come into play in case of a washed-out game between the Netherlands and South Africa.

Both of these scenarios will only be effective if Pakistan wins both of its upcoming games, against South Africa on 3 November and Bangladesh on 6 November.