India Moves One Step Closer to Semi-Finals After Thrilling Win Over Bangladesh

India moved to the top of Group B points table after defeating Bangladesh by five runs in the rain-effected encounter at the Adelaide Oval.

Today, two matches were played, with the Netherlands defeating Zimbabwe by five wickets in the first game, effectively ending their chances of progressing to the semi-finals, and India defeating Bangladesh.

The Rohit Sharma-led side currently has six points with a run rate of +0.730, while Temba Bavuma-led South Africa has five points with a healthy run rate of +2.772 and Bangladesh is third with four points.

It is worth noting that the Babar Azam-led side will lock horns against South Africa in their fourth match tomorrow at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Check out the updated 2022 T20 World Cup points table:

Group B

Team Matches Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate India 4 3 1 0 6 +0.730 South Africa 3 2 0 1 5 +2.772 Bangladesh 4 2 2 0 4 -1.369 Zimbabwe 4 1 2 1 3 -0.313 Pakistan 3 1 2 0 2 +0.765 Netherlands 4 1 3 0 2 -1.233

