Here’s How Virat Kohli Has Performed Since Babar Azam’s This Too Shall Pass’ Tweet

Former India captain, Virat Kohli, had been struggling to regain his sublime form since the 2019 World Cup, and even earlier this year, he was dropped from the team for the T20I series against the West Indies.

After getting dropped from the team, Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, who is often compared to Kohli, sent him a heartfelt message on Twitter, writing, “This too shall pass, stay strong.”

Days later, the former India captain made a strong comeback in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE, scoring a maiden T20I century against Afghanistan, ending a nearly three-year century drought.

Since Azam’s heartfelt message, Virat Kohli has played a total of 15 innings, scoring 641 runs at an average of 71.22 and a strike rate of 139.65, including one century and 23 maximums.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Indian earlier today surpassed Sri Lankan legend, Mahela Jayewardene, to become the all-time leading run-scorer in men’s T20 World Cups.

Virat Kohli has also had a strong start to the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, scoring 220 runs in four matches at an average of 220.00 and a strike rate of 144.33, including three half-centuries.