Wasim Akram Responds Gambhir’s ‘Selfish’ Comment for Babar Azam

The dismal performance of the Pakistan cricket team in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia has raised question marks on Babar Azam’s leadership in the eyes of some former cricketers. Ex-cricketers believe he should have changed the batting order.

Earlier this week, former Indian batter, Gautam Gambhir, slammed the all-format captain, claiming that opening the innings with Rizwan is selfish and that he should send Fakhar Zaman up the order to score quick runs.

The former Pakistan captain, Wasim Akram, has responded to Gambhir, saying it is his own opinion and that everyone has the right to share his/her views and should be respected.

That’s his opinion. Gautam Gambhir himself is a successful captain in IPL (Indian Premier League). Winning twice with KKR. One of the top players of his time, everybody is, I suppose has a right to give their opinion.

The Babar-Rizwan opening duo has been under scrutiny for some time, and former cricketers believe Babar should change his batting number to relieve pressure on the batting unit.

Last Week, Wasim Akram, who is also the head coach of the Karachi Kings, revealed that he had asked Babar Azam in the last year’s PSL to let Sharjeel Khan and Martin Guptill open the inning, but he refused.