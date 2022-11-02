PSL 8: Kamran Akmal Leaves Peshawar Zalmi After 7 Years

Former Pakistan wicket-keeper, Kamran Akmal, has decided to leave Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, Peshawar Zalmi, after seven years. Akmal revealed that he has decided to try his luck in the PSL 8 draft after his departure from Zalmi.

The 40-year-old took to Twitter to reveal the news. He wished the franchise the best of luck for the future and thanked them for supporting him for the past seven years. He further revealed that he is looking forward to the next edition of the PSL and is confident of being picked in the draft.

I will be available for selection in the draft of PSL8 now. Let's see which franchise picks me in PSL8. #HBLPSL8 — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) November 1, 2022

Akmal leaves the Zalmi franchise as their highest run-scorer in history with 1,972 runs at an average of 27.38 and a strike rate of 136.94 in 74 innings.

The explosive opener was released by Peshawar in the previous season as well before picking him in the silver category in the PSL 7 draft. Akmal had initially refused to participate in the tournament as he felt disrespected at being picked in such a low category but later agreed to play for the franchise after being given assurances by the owner, Javed Afridi.

It will be interesting to see which franchise opts to pick Akmal in the draft as most of the teams already have first-choice wicket-keepers in their squads. Multan Sultans have Mohammad Rizwan, Islamabad United have Azam Khan, Quetta Gladiators have Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Lahore Qalandars have Phil Salt. One of Karachi Kings or Lahore Qalandars might be the likely destination for the experienced wicket-keeper batter.