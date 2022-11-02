Nafees Zakaria Assumes Charge as New Executive Director of COMSATS

Appointed by the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Dr. Mohammad Nafees Zakaria has assumed the charge as the new Executive Director of the Secretariat of the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS).

The Secretariat is permanently based in Islamabad. COMSATS being an intergovernmental organization of 27 developing countries is mandated to achieve S&T-led socio-economic development of the countries of the global South.

Ambassador Zakaria is a seasoned civil servant of Pakistan, who joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1988. In his illustrious diplomatic career, he represented Pakistan as its High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (2019-20), and Malaysia (2017-19).

He also served in various positions at Pakistan’s foreign missions in UAE, Indonesia, Thailand, the UK, and Canada. At the Ministry’s Headquarters in Islamabad, he performed the duties as Additional Foreign Secretary/Spokesperson, Director General (South Asia and SAARC), as well as Director General (Europe).

Most recently, after his retirement from the Foreign Services of Pakistan, he served as a Member of the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) of Pakistan (November 2020 – October 2022).

Ambassador Zakaria is also the recipient of an honorary doctorate degree from Forman Christian College, a chartered university in Pakistan.