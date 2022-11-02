Oppo A58 5G Launched With 50MP Camera For Only $192

Oppo has launched a brand new budget phone in its home country ahead of Singles’ Day, which is a highly popular shopping festival in China. It is called the A58 5G and it is not to be confused with the recently launched Oppo A17 which looks the same and was unveiled in Europe a few months ago.

The A58 5G has a few differences in specifications over the A17 such as a new chipset and fast charging.

Design and Display

The Oppo A58 5G has the same design and display specifications as its European sibling. The screen is a 6.56-inch IPS LCD with 720p resolution and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The waterdrop notch houses the selfie camera and the fingerprint sensor is found on the right side. There are only two cameras on the back.

Internals and Software

The A58 5G differs when it comes to internal hardware. It swaps out the Helio G96 SoC found on the A17 with a Dimensity 700 chip. This is paired with 6 to 8 GB RAM and storage options include 128 GB and 256 GB there is also a microSD card slot to add more.

Software-wise, the phone will bring Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 on top.

Cameras

Previous leaks suggested that the phone would have a 50MP main camera alongside a staggering 108MP secondary unit, but this didn’t happen. The A58 5G does have a 50MP main camera, but its secondary shooter is only a 2MP depth camera for portrait shots. Video recording goes up to 1080p 30 FPS.

The selfie camera residing in the waterdrop notch is an 8MP shooter.

Battery and Pricing

Unlike the Oppo A17, the A58 5G brings 33W fast charging on top of its 5,000 mAh battery, which should allow for quick top-ups.

The phone has a starting price of only $192 in China.

Oppo A58 5G Specifications