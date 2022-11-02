Rizwan’s Reign as Best T20I Batter in the World is Over

Pakistan’s ace wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, has dropped down to the second spot in the latest ICC T20I batter rankings after a string of poor performances in the ongoing 2022 T20 World Cup.

ALSO READ Afridi Revives Feud With Gambhir After His Remarks on Babar

Rizwan is replaced by flamboyant Indian middle-order batter, Suryakumar Yadav, who has showcased his class in the mega-event with two half-centuries in the three matches he has played in the tournament so far.

Suryakumar Yadav has scored 134 runs at an average of 67.00 and a strike rate of 178.66 in the T20 World Cup so far. Meanwhile, Rizwan has scored 67 runs at an average of 22.33 and a strike rate of 100.00 in the three matches he has played in the competition.

Furthermore, Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, has maintained his fourth spot despite woeful performances in the tournament while New Zealand opener, Devon Conway, remains rooted at the third spot.

South African explosive middle-order batter, Rilee Rossouw, and Kiwi batter, Glenn Phillips, both made their entry to the top ten rankings after their scintillating centuries in the tournament.

Here are the latest rankings: