Rizwan’s Reign as Best T20I Batter in the World is Over

By Saad Nasir | Published Nov 2, 2022 | 1:29 pm

Pakistan’s ace wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, has dropped down to the second spot in the latest ICC T20I batter rankings after a string of poor performances in the ongoing 2022 T20 World Cup.

Rizwan is replaced by flamboyant Indian middle-order batter, Suryakumar Yadav, who has showcased his class in the mega-event with two half-centuries in the three matches he has played in the tournament so far.

Suryakumar Yadav has scored 134 runs at an average of 67.00 and a strike rate of 178.66 in the T20 World Cup so far. Meanwhile, Rizwan has scored 67 runs at an average of 22.33 and a strike rate of 100.00 in the three matches he has played in the competition.

Furthermore, Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, has maintained his fourth spot despite woeful performances in the tournament while New Zealand opener, Devon Conway, remains rooted at the third spot.

South African explosive middle-order batter, Rilee Rossouw, and Kiwi batter, Glenn Phillips, both made their entry to the top ten rankings after their scintillating centuries in the tournament.

Here are the latest rankings:

Rank Player Country Rating Points
1 Suryakumar Yadav India 863
2 Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan 842
3 Devon Conway New Zealand 792
4 Babar Azam Pakistan 780
5 Aiden Markram South Africa 767
6 Dawid Malan England 743
7 Glenn Phillips New Zealand 703
8 Rilee Rossouw South Africa 689
9 Aaron Finch Australia 687
10 Virat Kohli India 638

