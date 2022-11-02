Pakistan’s Superstar Ruled Out of All-Important Clash Against South Africa

Pakistan’s left-handed batter, Fakhar Zaman, once again suffered a knee injury during a training session at Sydney Cricket Ground and has been ruled out of the upcoming encounter against South Africa.

The left-hander, last week, returned to the side after an injury that he suffered during the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022 following which, he missed the T20I series against England at home and the tri-nation series in New Zealand.

The national team management is expected to include wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Haris, in the playing eleven against the Temba Bavuma-led side scheduled tomorrow, November 3, at Sydney Cricket Ground.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Men in Green’s hope for the semi-finals of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 has almost vanished and it can now only be possible with a couple of huge upsets against South Africa or India.

The exclusion of Fakhar Zaman at the critical point of the marquee event is indeed a major blow for the Babar Azam-led side as the batting unit has already been struggling in the tournament, particularly the middle-order.

Two crucial Group B games are taking place today, and if the Netherlands defeats Zimbabwe and Bangladesh upsets India, it can pave the way for Pakistan to advance to the semi-finals of the mega event. They will, however, have to win the remaining two games against South Africa and Bangladesh.