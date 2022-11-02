Saudi Arabia Officially Launches Verification Program For Skilled Workers in Pakistan

The assessment of the skilled workforce under the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)-Takamol Skill Verification Program (SVP) was conducted at Hazza Institute of Technology (HIT) on Wednesday.

A total of 88 candidates with the required skill set of five trades, including building electrician, welding, auto electrician, plumbing, and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), appeared in the skill verification program.

Furthermore, NAVTTC management visited the assessment center to oversee the theoretical and practical tests of skilled workers. The assessment consists of two parts, each focusing on an essential aspect of employee performance, enabling the assessor to check the extent to which the workers are aware of the details of their professions.

In addition, SVP Saudi Arabia is working with NAVTTC to verify the workers’ skills and ensure a longer market engagement in the Kingdom. Under the verification scheme, Pakistani workers can get contracts directly from Saudi companies without needing a sponsor.

Pakistan is the first Asian nation to benefit from the SVP scheme for skilled workers. Under the newly launched program, the assessment centers will conduct written and practical tests of skilled workers in Pakistan before they can apply for a Saudi work visa.

The Pakistani skilled workers applying for work visas without the NAVTTC assessment under SVP are being denied visas. In order to get a work visa, skilled workers can register on the NAVTTC website for skill verification in the aforementioned trades. The SVP will enable the Pakistani skilled workforce to have authentic and internationally recognized joint certification by both Takamol Saudi Arabia and NAVTTC Pakistan through the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) assessment.

Twelve examination centers have been established in collaboration with Pakistan’s NAVTTC in eight different cities to conduct tests.

The NAVTTC management stressed the inclusion of more assessors from the public and private sectors through its online portal for further expansion of the program across the country.