Dozens of Rare Imported Birds Seized at Karachi Airport

Pakistan Customs officials have confiscated over 100 rare breed birds at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi on account of incomplete documentation, while Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has sought their custody.

In this regard, Municipal Commissioner KMC, Syed Muhammad Afzal Zaidi, has written to the Customs authorities and requested that the confiscated birds be turned over to KMC so that their lives can be safeguarded.

ALSO READ Govt Raises Rs. 509 Billion Via Treasury Bills

According to the KMC officials, customs officials refused to give birds to the KMC at the airport. As a result, the corporation was compelled to notify the relevant authorities about the issue.

Note here that the birds were imported from South Africa and their importers do not have any objection regarding their handover to the KMC.

It should be noted that animals belonging to private individuals, such as tigers, monkeys, snakes, bears, and other animals, have previously been captured and surrendered to the KMC.

ALSO READ Apparel Forum Urges Govt to Resolve Issues Faced by Textile Sector

Separately, KMC is developing an online portal where Karachi residents can access all information about the corporation and book tickets for Safari Park, Karachi Zoo, and Landhi Zoo with a single tap.

Furthermore, the Municipal Commissioner revealed that an online portal, as well as a smartphone app, is being created in collaboration with the Sindh government.