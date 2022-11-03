Punjab Reserves 10% Job Quota for Children of Govt Teachers

Punjab’s School Education Department (SED) has fixed a job quota for the children of teachers, reserving a certain amount of seats every time it advertises jobs.

According to details, SED Punjab has reserved a 10% job quota for teachers’ children. Secretary SED Punjab has finalized a summary that will be sent to Chief Minister (CM) Punjab for final approval.

Once approved, SED Punjab’s service rules will be amended to facilitate the children of teachers. To put this into perspective, 100 out of 1,000 jobs in SED will be reserved for the teachers’ children.

The Punjab government is set to hire 27,000 new employees in SED in the coming months. Under the amended service rules, 2,700 posts will be reserved for the SED teachers’ children.

Initially, the Punjab government had decided to recruit 16,000 educators in public schools. Later, it announced to hire 11,000 non-teaching staff members in public schools.

Besides, the provincial government had also forwarded a summary to regularize 14,000 teachers in public sector educational institutes to CM Punjab.