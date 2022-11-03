SAPM Revenue Tariq Pasha to Discuss Trade Issues in Next Meeting

The newly-appointed Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenue Tariq Pasha met All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran (APAT) at the FBR Headquarters.

This was the first meeting of the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenue with the private sector at the FBR House.

The delegation headed by Naeem Mir Central Secretary General All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran (APAT) visited the FBR Headquarters and had a detailed meeting with the tax authorities.

Naeem Mir congratulated Tariq Pasha on his appointment as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenue.

At the conclusion of the meeting, APAT officials informed ProPakistani at the FBR House that it was a courtesy call. The issues of the trader’s community would be held in the next meeting with the Special Assitant to the PM on Revenue.

Recently, the FBR notified a simplified income tax return form for small retailers and shopkeepers having an annual turnover of less than Rs. 10 million. The form has already been rejected by the trader’s associations.

Earlier, the draft of the form was issued through SRO1892(I)/2022 on October 13, 2022, seeking the comments of the stakeholders.