Suzuki GSX 125 Vs. CB 150F – A One-Sided Bout

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has debuted the all-new GSX 125 in Pakistan to a polarizing reception. While the enthusiasts are appreciative of the bike’s modern looks, it has received heaps of criticism for its hefty price tag.

At its price point, GSX 125 has several competitors in the 150cc bike segment as well. One of its fiercest competitors is Honda CB 150F. Atlas Honda debuted the CB 150F in 2017 as a competitor to Suzuki GS 150.

Since its debut, CB 150F has been one of the most popular bikes among enthusiasts. It offers sufficient power, torque, features, and comfort, and looks to be one of the top names in Pakistan’s two-wheeler market.

So does Suzuki GSX 125 threaten Honda CB 150F’s market share? Let us compare the two and find out:

Styling

Suzuki GSX 125

GSX 125 has stylish alloy wheels, a brushed aluminum three-piece handlebar, a sporty stance, and aggressive street-bike styling.

It has a beefy appearance thanks to a chiseled fuel tank with large air scoops on the sides. GSX 125 has a sporty look thanks to the black and silver panels, brushed aluminum footpeg braces on either side, and a large exhaust.

The tail features body-colored panels on either side, a contemporary rear-mounted rack, and a modern taillight that allow for a sharp look.

Honda CB 150F

Upon its debut, CB 150F drew significant attention due to its muscular looks compared to its competitors.

It also has an aggressive stance, a sporty fuel-tank design with beefier air scoops, a diamond-cut headlight design with twin-LED parking lights, and matte-black alloy wheels. A distinctive design element on the side is a sporty exhaust and a few sharp panels that elevate its sportiness.

CB 150F’s tail is also lifted, and features a sleek taillight and a black grab rail, giving it a street bike-like look.

Dimensions and Weight

Despite being a larger bike than Suzuki GSX 125, CB 150F is slightly light. Here’s how the two bikes compete in terms of size and weight:

Measurements Suzuki GSX 125 Honda CB 150F Overall Length 1,990 mm 2,051 mm Overall Width 755 mm 760 mm Overall Height 1,075 mm 1,085 mm Wheelbase 1,270 mm 1,311 mm Ground Clearance 167 mm 168 mm Weight 126 kg 124 kg

Performance

Suzuki GSX 125

It has a 124cc single-cylinder air-cooled petrol engine that makes 10.45 horsepower (hp) and 9.2 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque.

GSX 125 has a fuel economy of 42 kilometers per liter, as observed by various international bike reviewers, and a 5-speed constant-mesh transmission with a return shift pattern.

The bike has dual-piston caliper-based disc brake at the front and a conventional drum brake at the back. In terms of suspension, it has dual inverted fork-tubes upfront and spring-loaded shock absorbers at the back.

Honda CB 150F

CB 150F has a 149cc single-cylinder air-cooled petrol engine that makes 11.23 hp and 12.4 Nm of torque, giving it a considerable edge over the Suzuki GSX 125 in terms of torque.

It has a fuel economy of 35-40 kilometers per liter, as claimed by various owners, and a 5-speed constant-mesh transmission with a return shift pattern.

The bike has a dual-piston caliper-based disc brake at the front and a conventional drum brake outback. In terms of suspension, it has dual inverted fork-tubes upfront and spring-loaded shock absorbers at the back.

Features

Here’s a side-by-side comparison of features:

Features Suzuki GSX 125 Honda CB 150F Starter System Self-start only Self and kick-start Fuel Tank Capacity 14.2 liters 13 liters Fuel Gauge Yes Yes Balance Shaft or Minimal Vibrations Unknown Yes Return Shift Pattern Yes Yes Adjustable Rear Suspension Yes Yes High Beam Flasher Yes Yes Handle-Mounted Choke Lever Yes No Gear-Position Indicator Yes Yes Handle-bar Counter-Weights Yes Yes Kill-Switch No No

Price

The prices of both bikes are as follows:

Models Prices (Rs.) Honda CB 150F 353,900 CB 150F (Gray and Orange) 357,900 Suzuki GSX 125 359,000

Verdict

So is the Suzuki GSX 125 a better value? Unfortunately, not even close. On paper, Suzuki GSX 125 has no improvements over Honda CB 150F, yet, it is more expensive. Even though CB 150F lacks a few features, it still outshines the GSX 125 in terms of overall value for money.