India is Coming to Pakistan for West Asia Baseball Cup

The Baseball Federation of Asia (BFA) has granted Pakistan the hosting rights for the 15th edition of the West Asia Baseball Cup, which will take place in the federal capital Islamabad from December 20 to 24.

Meanwhile, the Amateur Baseball Federation of India has decided to send a team to Pakistan for the four-day baseball event, as confirmed by Pakistan Federation Baseball President, Syed Fakhar Ali Shah.

According to the details shared by the federation, the likes of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Palestine have already confirmed their participation in the mega event, while Nepal and Iran have yet to respond.

Fakhar Ali Shah said that the federation had organized the team’s camp for the World Baseball Classic Qualifier (WBCQ) under the supervision of coach Nisar Ahmed and with the assistance of the Army Sports Directorate.

He further stated that the federation has announced a reward of Rs. 100,000 for the coach in recognition of the Pakistan team’s outstanding performance in WBCQ.