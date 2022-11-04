PMAS Arid Agriculture University Gets Business Incubation Center

The Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) set up the Qamar Uz Zaman Business Incubation Center on Thursday. Prof Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman, Vice Chancellor (VC) of the University, inaugurated the center.

ALSO READ State Bank Allows Exchange Companies to Sell 20% Remittances

In his remarks on the occasion, he commended the efforts of Institute of Management Sciences faculty members, notably Director Prof. Dr. Yaser Hafeez and Assistant Director Dr. Muhammad Irfan, for establishing the center.

The VC also stressed the value of academia-industry collaboration, emphasizing that these types of institutes and applied research work in conjunction with industry partners are critical to success in today’s society.

He went on to say that such centers require time to support new companies. These facilities can encourage fresh graduates to turn their entrepreneurial ideas into profitable ventures.

The members of the Punjab Information Technology (IT) Board, who are the university’s partners, were also in attendance at the event.

ALSO READ KMC Inaugurates Training Institute for Rescue 1122

The Incubation center can accommodate 10 batches of entrepreneurs at a time, with interesting business ideas, and train them to start new businesses.

In this center, incubators pursuing different business ventures will not only receive financial support but will also receive supervision and insight from various specialists in the industry and academics in their respective fields.