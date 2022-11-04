KMC Inaugurates Training Institute for Rescue 1122

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has established a training academy for the emergency service, Rescue 1122 at Gulshan-e-Maymar.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab, the Karachi Administrator, and Sindh Government representative, inaugurated the academy on Thursday.

He expressed while speaking at the ceremony that he will try to carry out his obligations responsibly and that he is not acting at the behest of the Governor of Sindh, and that his Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had appointed him the KMC Administrator, and that the residents of Karachi had to evaluate who their mayor or administrator should be.

Calling the newly established institute ‘Pakistan’s first Rescue 1122 Academy’, he vowed to open more institutions of this kind.

He continued that they have long believed that working with institutions benefited and sped up government work. This project could not have been accomplished without the assistance of the Sindh government.

He remarked that if there was an accident in Karachi, there was no emergency response facility, but this will not be the case anymore, as the Karachi residents may now access rescue and fire brigade services in one place, which will benefit them in any emergency since the 1122 unit had been connected to the fire department to increase its effectiveness.

He stated that the headquarters of 1122 adjacent to Baitul Mukarram was almost complete and that other connected projects would be completed shortly.

The Adviser on the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to the Chief Minister (CM), Haji Rasool Bakhsh Chandio, also attended the ceremony as well, in addition to several other officers.