Samsung Dropship App Lets You Transfer Files to Any Device

Samsung is making it easier to share files between different platforms and devices through a new app called Dropship. It is only available in South Korea at the moment and can be downloaded through Galaxy Store.

Dropship lets you share up to 5GB worth of files per day by uploading them through the host device and generating a QR code that others can use to scan and receive the file.

The type of files it will let you transfer is unclear, but the screenshot shows that you can send photos and videos and the app will also keep a track of your transfer history.

The app is going to have very limited availability, at least for now. This is because the file sender needs to have Android 13 running on their phone, as well as a Samsung account. Android 13 is only available on a few devices around the world and the Galaxy S22 series is one of them.

The good news is that the recipient does not need the app or even a Samsung account. They simply need to scan the QR code and the download will start immediately. The biggest advantage of Dropship is that you will no longer have to rely on Bluetooth’s limited transfer speeds and range for file sharing. You won’t need to install any apps either.

As soon as you scan the code, you will not need to worry about staying in range with the host phone or download speeds, depending on your internet connection.

As mentioned earlier, Dropship is only available to Korean users at the moment and there is no word on when it will become available around the globe. We will likely have to wait until 2023 before it arrives in Pakistan and the rest of the world. Even then, it will stay limited to Android 13 Galaxy devices, meaning S22 owners will be the first to get it.