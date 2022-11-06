Shadab Equals Shahid Afridi’s Record of Most T20I Wickets for Pakistan

Pakistan’s limited-overs vice-captain, Shadab Khan, has leveled Shahid Afridi’s record to become Pakistan’s joint-leading wicket-taker in T20I cricket.

The T20 World Cup 2022 has seen Shadab Khan in supreme form as he turned out to be the most successful spinner of the tournament.

Continuing his exceptional run, Shadab Khan took two crucial wickets to bring Pakistan back in the knock-out game against Bangladesh. With this, Shadab Khan’s tally of T20I wickets counted to 97, equal to that of Shahid Afridi.

Hence, the 24-year-old became the joint-highest wicket-taker for Pakistan in the shortest format of the game. Shadab Khan took only 82 matches to reach the milestone while Shahid Afridi had played in 98 T20Is.

Here are Pakistan’s top five wicket-takers in T20Is:

Player Matches Wickets Average Economy Rate Shadab Khan 82 97 21.15 7.04 Shahid Afridi 98 97 24.35 6.61 Umar Gul 60 85 16.97 7.19 Saeed Ajmal 64 85 17.83 6.36 Haris Rauf 55 70 22.81 8.12

Shadab Khan is currently one of the most vital players in Pakistan’s limited-over outfit as the star cricketer is capable of turning the game on its head with both ball and bat.