Chinese CPEC Workers to be Transported in Bullet-Proof Vehicles Only

Pakistan and China have mutually decided to provide bullet-proof vehicles for the transportation of Chinese nationals working on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects in Pakistan.

The decision was taken recently during the 11th meeting of the Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) of the CPEC during the visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China.

Both sides also agreed to take measures to increase the capabilities of law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and investigators to provide fool-proof security to Chinese workers and ensure expeditious probe into crimes against them.

Moreover, Pakistan and China also decided to upgrade the National Forensic Science Agency (NFSA). It will provide forensic science services on modern lines.

China also assured Pakistan of full support in upgrading the NFSA located in Islamabad. The upgraded NFSA will enable LEAs and investigators to probe crimes, including the ones against Chinese nationals, with more effectiveness.

Both sides also agreed to build a training center for the security guards of private security companies. Their guards will receive training from LEAs on modern techniques.

Initially, Pakistan had proposed to set up a separate joint working group for collaboration of the security of non-CPEC projects. However, China now proposed to establish a Joint Technical Expert Working Group (JTEWG) for the security of non-CPEC projects.