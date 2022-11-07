UHS Issues MDCAT 2022 Roll Number Slips

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has issued the roll number slips to the candidates of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT).

According to the details, the roll number slips have been uploaded to UHS’ official website. Candidates are required to visit the website and download the admit cards from there.

In order to download the roll number slips from the website, candidates are required to enter his/her full name along with the last four digits of his/her CNIC or passport.

Over 80,000 candidates will appear in the MDCAT this year. The registration process for the MDCAT was carried out by the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC).

Whereas, the UHS will hold the MDCAT in 25 designated centers in eight cities across Punjab. The MDCAT will be held on 13 November.

Candidates must bring roll number slips and original CNICs/passports on test day. Candidates failing to furnish these documents will be barred from taking the test.