Education Ministry Announces Free Bus Service for Schools and Colleges

The Federal Ministry of Education has decided to provide Rs. 100 million to the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) to ensure the continuity of the facility of free bus transport in government schools and colleges in Islamabad.

The development comes after the College Management Committees (CMCs) imposed a Rs. 2,500 monthly bus fare on students to be paid quarterly.

Following the imposition of new charges, Federal Minister for Education and Vocational Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain, took notice of the new charges and directed the FDE to withdraw the order immediately.

As reported by Dawn, a senior official of the Education Ministry, said that the FDE will be issued Rs. 100 million over the next few weeks so that the students are not afflicted with the inflated charges.

He detailed that the FDE recently authorized the CMCs to administer the bus service on a cost-sharing basis as per the decision of the federal cabinet. After the Rs. 2,500 fare was announced, parents and students protested, he added.

It is pertinent to mention that the parents had previously asked the FDE to withdraw the bus fare notification, stating that they could not afford Rs. 2,500 per student.