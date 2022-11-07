Pakistan Army Officially Takes Over Qatar’s FIFA World Cup’s Security

Brigadier Sajjad Hassan has officially assumed charge of the Pakistan Army’s contingent providing security during the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar starting later this month.

Brigadier Sajjad recently called upon Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani, Commander of the Security Operations of the FIFA World Cup 2022. He also received a souvenir from the Qatari official.

As has been the case always, Pakistan’s football team won’t be taking part in this year’s FIFA World Cup, but Pakistan will still be playing a central role in the biggest sporting event in the world.

Pakistan has already supplied locally-made footballs for the FIFA World Cup. Whereas, a contingent of the Pakistan Army reached Qatar last month to take up the security of the stadiums and teams’ hotels.

The mega event is now just days away and all preparations have been finalized. The hosts, Qatar, will take on Ecuador in the curtain-raiser on 20 November. The group stages will be completed on 2 December.

The knockouts will start on 3 December, with the final scheduled to be played on 18 December at the Lusail Stadium, one the biggest stadium in the country and one of eight venues for the World Cup.