Here’s How You Can Feel Instant Happiness

A recent survey published in the June Oracle revealed that out of 12,000 participants, nearly half of the people have not experienced true happiness for the past two years, while as many as 25 percent of them reported having forgotten what true happiness even feels like.

Although most people believe that complex emotions like happiness, or unhappiness, cannot be controlled, however, some research studies prove that there are a few ways to help alleviate unpleasant emotions.

There may not be a quick and easy tip that can replace professional help if you’re dealing with a clinical disorder, but a study by Martin Seligman, a professor at the Positive Psychology Center, discovered that there are small ways to attain happiness despite day-to-day stressors.

Seligman and his colleagues asked the participants to write down three good things that happened each day. They discovered that the participants who repeated this exercise every day for a period of one month reported feeling happier.

Consequent follow-ups, after three months and then six months, proved the long-term benefits of the simple exercise.

The three good things can range from a promotion at work to seeing a pretty flower on your way home, or the completion of a simple task. Similarly, they can be recorded in a traditional journal or a diary, just as well as in one’s smartphone Notes app.

The goal of the exercise is to train the brain to focus on the positive aspects of life rather than the negative.