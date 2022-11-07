Karachi to Get Dedicated Breast Cancer Hospital

Speaking at a fund-raising event for Pakistan’s first dedicated Breast Cancer Hospital under construction in Lahore, the Pink Ribbon Pakistan Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Omer Aftab, announced a similar facility in Karachi.

He revealed that a majority of the donations received for the hospital in Lahore had come from Karachi.

ALSO READ UHS Issues MDCAT 2022 Roll Number Slips

The CEO explained that Pakistan has the highest breast cancer rate in all of Asia. Breast cancer affects one out of every nine women in the country. Years of awareness campaigns, however, have now made it possible for many women to early intervention.

He said that the construction of the hospital in Lahore had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is now around 60 percent completed.

Immediately after the first block of the structure was finished, the Pink Ribbon purchased diagnostic machines, including a breast ultrasound and a 3D mammogram.

The CEO notified the attendants of the event that ultrasound was now available at the Out-Patient Department (OPD) and that the 3D mammogram service will begin in December. The number of walk-in symptomatic patients was growing by the day, and the Pink Ribbon has already served hundreds of women in the OPD.

ALSO READ Lahore High Court Proposes Work From Home For Offices Due to Smog

He invited the philanthropes to contribute donations to the health institution, which he said would give affordable care to breast cancer patients, and a free-of-cost treatment option for deserving ones.

According to Pink Ribbon, over 90,000 breast cancer cases are reported each year in Pakistan, with over 40,000 women dying from the illness. A lack of female education, cultural attitudes, taboos, myths, and prejudices all hampered early illness detection and treatment. Breast cancer can be cured in more than 90 percent of cases if detected early.