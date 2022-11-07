iPhone 13 and 14 Face Screen Issues After iOS Update

The new iPhones seem to be sharing the same problem as Android phones. It’s usually the Android phones that experience bugs with a new software update, but this time, it’s iOS 16 that is plaguing the iPhone 14 and 13.

iOS 16 introduced a host of new bugs for iPhones around the world and the latest wave targets phone screens. Some iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 13 models are reportedly facing a strange screen freezing bug. The bug causes all animations on the screen to stop working entirely. The issue appeared for some users soon after they updated to iOS 16.1, which was released last week to address previous issues.

Several iPhone 14 Pro users have taken to social media to voice their concerns and report issues on their units.

In one of the cases, an iPhone 14 Pro was stuck on the Spotlight Search menu in one video on YouTube, despite the user trying to exit. The phone was unable to reach its home screen even though the app switcher was working perfectly fine, meaning that the phone was not completely unresponsive.

Some other phones are experiencing a green screen issue instead, as seen above. This is mostly affecting iPhone 13 devices. Once the screen turns green, the phone becomes completely unusable. Those who still had their phones under warranty were able to replace their units, but this seems to be more of a software issue rather than a hardware problem.

Apple is yet to make an official statement about the matter, but the Cupertino giant is likely aware already and is probably working on a fix. There is a high chance that iOS 16.2 will fix some of these bugs, but is unclear whether it will resolve the screen issue as well. We also don’t know when it will be released to the masses.