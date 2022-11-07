Nida Dar and Virat Kohli Declared ICC Players of the Month

The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced the winners of the ICC Player of the Month awards for October 2022.

Virat Kohli claims the ICC Men’s Player of the Month following a series of star performances as India charged their way to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semi-finals, while Pakistan’s veteran all-rounder Nida Dar is the ICC Women’s Player of the Month thanks to her sensational form in their Women’s Asia Cup campaign.

Both Kohli and Dar were elected winners following a global vote conducted among media representatives, ICC Hall of Famers, former international players, and fans.

Kohli celebrates his first Player of the Month prize after registering 205 runs with the bat, and showcasing the full array of his batting talent throughout October. As well as scoring a brilliant half-century against the Netherlands in Sydney, he produced an unforgettable innings in the stunning victory over Pakistan in front of a capacity crowd in Melbourne to kick off their Super 12 campaign in the Men’s T20 World Cup.

The India talisman secures the award after being nominated for the first time, edging out a competitive field that included South Africa’s sublime finisher David Miller and the in-form Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe, who both enjoyed key contributions at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

For her key contributions to Pakistan’s semi-final surge in the Women’s Asia Cup in Bangladesh, Nida Dar takes home the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award for October.

Scoring 145 valuable runs at an average of 72.50 during the month and taking eight key wickets, the influential all-rounder underlined her importance to the Pakistan cause despite falling short in the knockout stages.

Among the highlights she enjoyed during October, Dar was sensational in the historic victory over India in Sylhet. Batting first, she arrived at the crease at 33 for three, before powering 56 not out to take them to a competitive score of 137. She then went on to star with the ball, taking the key wickets of Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues as the eventual tournament winners fell short in dramatic fashion.

Dar claims her inaugural ICC Women’s Player of the Month win by edging out Indian duo Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma, who each produced impressive displays during their winning Women’s Asia Cup triumph.