Pakistan Way Ahead of Other Teams in Terms of Top Finishes in T20 World Cups

The group stages of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia have concluded, with four teams, New Zealand, England, India, and Pakistan, advancing to the semi-finals which are scheduled on November 9 and 10.

During the round matches, cricket fans witnessed plenty of excitement, and even on the last day of the group stages, the Netherlands’ stunning win over South Africa propelled Pakistan to the semi-finals.

Now, Pakistan and New Zealand will lock horns in the first semi-final on Wednesday at Sydney Cricket Ground while India and England will come face-to-face in the second semi-final on Thursday at Adelaide Oval.

Pakistan has now qualified for a T20 World Cup semi-final for the sixth time, making the Men in Green the only team to have done it six times. They competed in the semifinal of the first four events, and 2021 and 2022.

On the other hand, Australia, India, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies have all qualified four times, while South Africa has only qualified twice in the history of the T20 World Cup.