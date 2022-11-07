Pakistanis are Far Behind Best Performers of 2022 T20 World Cup

The Super 12s stage of the 2022 T20 World Cup came to an end in scintillating fashion as Pakistan became the last team to qualify for the semi-finals as South Africa imploded against the Netherlands.

After a grueling 27-day period, four teams out of sixteen managed to book their place in the semi-finals of the competition. The star performers will be looking to carry their momentum in the knock-out round and help their respective teams in becoming world champions.

The Super 12s stage brought out some of the best performances from top international cricketers as they set the stadiums in Australia on fire.

Pakistan’s Shadab Khan did his talking with both the bat and the ball while India’s Virat Kohli roared back into form in sensational fashion. South Africa’s Anrich Nortje was lethal with his exceptional pace while New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips shone with the bat with towering sixes.

Let’s have a look at the best performers in the 2022 T20 World Cup so far:

Most Runs

Former Indian captain, Virat Kohli, finished the round as the leading run-scorer. Kohli was at his awe-inspiring best in the tournament as he guided India to an unlikely win against arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening encounter of the competition.

The 33-year-old went on to smash three half-centuries in the Super 12s stage as he scored 246 runs at an average of 123.00 and a strike rate of 138.98 in 5 innings in the tournament.

Player Innings Runs Average Strike Rate Virat Kohli 5 246 123.00 138.98 Max O’Dowd 8 242 34.57 112.55 Suryakumar Yadav 5 225 75.00 193.96 Kusal Mendis 8 223 31.85 142.94 Sikandar Raza 8 219 27.37 147.97

Most Sixes

Zimbabwean all-rounder, Sikandar Raza, showcased his class with the bat in the mega-event as he took the bowlers to the cleaners. Raza finished the Super 12s stage as the leading six-hitter in the tournament with 11 huge maximums to his name.

Raza was certainly the best performer with both the bat and the ball for Zimbabwe as he put in a match-winning performance as Zimbabwe caused a massive upset by defeating Pakistan.

Player Innings Balls Faced 6s Sikandar Raza 8 148 11 Kusal Mendis 8 156 10 Marcus Stoinis 4 78 9 Rilee Rossouw 5 83 9 Andrew Balbirnie 7 123 9

Highest Individual Score

South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw made his comeback to the national team count as he struck one of two centuries in the 2022 T20 World Cup. Rossouw was South Africa’s star with the bat as he struck 109 off 56 balls against Bangladesh.

Rossouw is followed by Kiwi batter, Glenn Phillips, who also scored a sensational century. His 104 off 64 balls against Sri Lanka contained 10 boundaries and 4 maximums.

Player Runs Balls 4s 6s Opposition Rilee Rossouw 109 56 7 8 Bangladesh Glenn Phillips 104 64 10 4 Sri Lanka Devon Conway 92* 58 7 2 Australia Michael Jones 86 55 6 4 Ireland Virat Kohli 82* 53 6 4 Pakistan

Highest Team Total

South Africa’s 205/5, courtesy of a brilliant century by Rilee Rossouw, against Bangladesh, is the highest team total in the 2022 T20 World Cup so far.

The only other team to cross the 200-run mark was New Zealand as they struck 200/3 against hosts Australia in the opening match of the Super 12s.

Team Score Overs Run Rate Opposition South Africa 205/5 20.0 10.25 Bangladesh New Zealand 200/3 20.0 10.00 Australia India 186/5 20.0 9.30 Zimbabwe New Zealand 185/6 20.0 9.25 Ireland Pakistan 185/9 20.0 9.25 South Africa

Most Wickets

There were some sensational performances with the ball throughout the tournament. Anrich Nortje, Shadab Khan, Sam Curran, and plenty of other superstars were on the money at the mega-event.

As far as the Super 12s go, Anrich Nortje was the leading wicket-taker with 11 wickets to his name but the overall leading wicket-taker of the tournament up to the Super 12s stage was Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga with 15 scalps.

Netherlands’ pacer, Bas de Leede, and Zimbabwean pacer, Blessing Muzarabani, were equally impressive with the ball as they picked up 13 and 12 wickets respectively.

Player Innings Wickets Average Economy Rate Wanindu Hasaranga 8 15 13.26 6.41 Bas de Leede 7 13 13.00 7.68 Blessing Muzarabani 7 12 16.58 7.65 Anrich Nortje 5 11 8.54 5.37 Josh Little 7 11 17.18 7.00

Most Catches

The 2022 T20 World Cup has been a strange one for the fielders so far. There have been numerous dropped catches while there have been some stunning fielding efforts as well.

Glenn Phillips’ stunning catch against Australia, Babar Azam’s one-handed catch in the slip, Ryan Burl’s sensational fielding effort against India, and Roelof van der Merwe’s otherworldly catch to send South Africa packing are some of the fielding highlights of the tournament.

Sri Lanka’s captain, Dasun Shanaka, was the safest fielder in the competition with 9 catches to his name, two more than the second-placed Mark Adair of Ireland.