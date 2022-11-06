Motorway Police Reduces Speed Limit on Motorways to 100 KPH

The National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) has significantly reduced the speed limit on certain sections of different motorways across Pakistan.

According to details, the NH&MP has downward revised the speed limit in order to reduce accidents on motorways.

اطلاع عام! pic.twitter.com/DsvjIPdHrE — National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) (@NHMPofficial) November 6, 2022

The speed limit on the Thokar Niaz Baig till Ravi Toll Plaza section of the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M-2) has been revised to 100 km per hour (KPH) for LTVs and 80 KPH for HTVs.

The above speed limit will also be applicable on Pindi Bhattian-Multan Motorway (M-4), Lahore to Sambrial section on Lahore-Sialkot Motorway (M-11), and Hakla till Yarik on Hakla-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway (M-14).