PM Shehbaz Vows to Complete IMF Program

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while appreciating the support provided by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to Pakistan during the testing times, has committed to completing the current IMF program.

During a meeting with the IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on the sidelines of the COP-27 Summit on Monday, the premier stated that COVID-19, global recession, and floods in the country have negatively impacted the pace of Pakistan’s economic recovery.

The prime minister also highlighted that his government revised the budget estimates to provide immediate relief to the flood victims. Saving people’s lives and flood victims’ rehabilitation is the government’s priority, said the premier.

He expressed optimism that the COP-27 summit will be a milestone in achieving climate justice.

The prime minister is currently in the Egyptian city of Sharm El-Sheikh to participate in the 27th UN Climate Change Conference (COP-27).