TPL REIT To Kickstart Mangrove Project in Karachi Via Its Subsidiary

TPL REIT Management Company Limited through its subsidiary, National Management, and Consultancy Services (Private) Limited will kick start a mega plantation mangrove project in Karachi.

According to a stock filing to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), its subsidiary has been granted approval by the Cantonment Board Korangi Creek (CBKC) for its master plan submitted for the mangrove project.

The company will now begin the infrastructure development of the project and will duly submit the building plans for approval by the Cantonment Board Korangi Creek.

The project is mid-to-high-rise creekside development with multiple towers ranging from residential, commercial, and hospitality along with a retail strip and boardwalk. The project will cater to all modern-day’s amenities ranging from schools, hospitals, grand mosques, parks, play areas, and cinemas.

The project is envisaged as an Environment-friendly and Sustainable development, targeting LEED® Gold certification. The development will emerge as a thriving creekside urban development that will have strong physical and visual connections to the creek. The development will capture its identity as a place that welcomes and integrates a broad mix of people, cultures, and destinations into a vibrant mixed-use community. By developing a balanced mix of neighborhood, business, and natural systems, it will be a model for economic, environmental, and social sustainability.

The master plan of the project has been prepared by SSH International, which is a leading architecture and engineering consultant with multiple successful projects across the MEA region.