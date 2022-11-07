The Educators Partners with Tech Valley to Enhance Teaching & Learning Experiences Using Google for Education Tools

The Educators – a network of pre-schools, primary and secondary schools across Pakistan, and a project of Beaconhouse Group – has joined hands with Google for Education’s partner in Pakistan, Tech Valley, to digitize their teaching and learning practices using Google for Education tools.

An MoU signing was held in the presence of the global Google for Education team including the Director of JAPAC, Google for Education, in Lahore.

Colin Marson, Director of Google for Education, JAPAC mentioned at the event, “We have great partners worldwide that are working to enhance the global education system with the help of technology and standardizing the curriculum.”

Established in 2002, The Educators now has 900+ campuses & is the market leader in Pakistan’s educational landscape with a presence in over 225+ cities and a student strength exceeding 200,000+. This makes The Educators’ outreach the largest compared to any other private school in the world.

Tech Valley, being a strong advocate of leveraging technology in the education sector of Pakistan, will help The Educators in adopting different tools like Google Classroom, Docs, Slides, Sheets, Forms, etc. in their classrooms so teachers and students can utilize them for effective learning experiences.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ali Raza, Group Director of Beaconhouse Group said, “After COVID-19 we realized how important is to implement technology in our curriculum. With Google for Education tools and technologies, we are revolutionizing our schools.”

Under this digitization project, teachers and IT staff will also be trained on the Google for Education tools to leverage the technology to improve the teaching and learning process of the schools.

The selected schools’ infrastructure will also be modernized and enhanced with Chrome OS Flex, a cloud-first, fast, easy-to-manage, and secure operating system.

CEO Tech Valley Umar Farooq mentioned, “We have started this pilot program with The Educators from Islamabad and Rawalpindi and plan on deploying Google for Education tools in more cities. We will also be focusing on Google for Education programs like CS First and Be Internet Awesome to prepare our kids for the digital world.”

Tech Valley Pakistan is a trusted partner of Google for Education, Google Workspace, and Google Cloud in Pakistan. Its mission is to inculcate a culture of technology and entrepreneurship through digital innovations.

