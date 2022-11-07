This New Feature Will Improve Samsung Galaxy S23’s Battery Life

Like most other phones, Samsung phones also have a battery saver mode to keep them running for longer. This mode typically disables background apps, turns off 5G, limits CPU usage, and dials down the screen refresh rate for power efficiency. However, Samsung is planning to add even more ways to save precious battery life.

Tipster Ice Universe, who has been sharing extensive information about upcoming Samsung phones, has just reported that the Galaxy S23 series will have a new performance profile to extend battery life. This performance profile will be called “Light” and it will not only save battery life but will keep your phone cool as well.

Thanks to this feature, the Galaxy S23 phones are expected to come with better battery performance despite having almost the same battery capacity as before.

The feature’s description adds that this mode will not apply to games, so you will not lose any FPS while Light mode is active. You can still tweak in-game settings from Samsung’s Game Booster mode.

According to older reports, we know that the Galaxy S23+ will have a 4,700 mAh battery, which is only 200 mAh bigger than the Galaxy S22+. The base Galaxy S23 is expected to come with a 3,900 mAh battery and which is also 200 mAh bigger than its predecessor. There is no word on the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s battery as of yet.

As for design, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to be virtually identical to the S22 Ultra with the same camera module. The screen will have slightly smaller bezels than before, but otherwise, it will be the same as its predecessor. The popular OnLeaks shared detailed renders for the device in September.

The Galaxy S23 series is expected to launch early in 2023, likely during January or February if Samsung goes with its usual launch timeline.