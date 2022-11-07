Ufone 4G Offers Convenient Mobile Top-Up Facility on 10,000 OPay Smart POS Machines Countrywide

Ufone 4G is now offering a convenient mobile top-up facility on 10,000 OPay Point-of-Sale (POS) machines.

Ufone 4G customers will be able to access these machines at petrol stations, convenience stores, pharmacies, shopping malls, and other public places countrywide to recharge their mobile phones with greater ease and accessibility.

OPay is a fast-growing mobile payment Fintech Company that offers advanced payment facilitates including contemporary mobile top-up solutions.

Deploying Ufone’s top-up on OPay’s current active footprint of 10,000 POS machines will enable consumers with a secure and user-friendly method to process top-up payments at frequently visited public places.

Additionally, top-ups can be purchased from OPay’s POS merchants and will be printed on the bill invoice to verify transactions.

Commenting on the collaboration, Shahbaz Khan, Head of Product Portfolio Management (Wireless), Ufone, said, “Ufone 4G establishes synergies within telecom and Fintech industries to usher in greater ease and enablement to its customers.”

“Our partnership with OPay will expand our service footprint to 10,000 additional points of sale. Enhanced accessibility is one of the key focus areas for Ufone in its continued quest to improve the quality of its services to provide a superior user experience to its customers,” he added.

OPay Pakistan’s Vice President, Zeb Khan, said, “This alliance with Ufone means increased customer engagement and traffic, resulting in a spike in revenue of merchants’ business.”

“I am very excited to bring to the table an innovative offering to Pakistani consumers as the accessibility of topping up anytime and anywhere will provide an experience of unmatched convenience, which is the aim of OPay as a company,” he added.

The nationwide network of POS machines will be secure, simple, and modern for mobile top-ups to further Ufone 4G’s long-term commitment to improving the user experience of its customers.