Pakistan to Get Millions of Mosquito Nets From India Despite Local Capacity

The world’s largest financier of AIDS, TB, and malaria prevention, The Global Fund (TGF), on the federal government’s request, has placed an order with India to manufacture 6.2 million long-lasting insecticide nets (LLINs) for Pakistani flood victims, even though Pakistan can locally produce the same amount.

In this regard, the LLIN manufacturing industry in Pakistan has urged the federal government to raise the issue with TGF and propose that it procures those nets from Pakistan instead, since this will benefit both the business and the donor.

As quoted by Dawn News, an official from Pakistan’s LLIN industry said that the WHO-approved LLIN businesses in Pakistan recently handed over around two million nets to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for malaria and dengue patients, and yet the Pakistani industry has been overlooked by TGF.

He further remarked that India will deliver those nets to TGF in March, which will be too late to rescue the flood victims from malaria, dengue, and other flood-related diseases.

Furthermore, the official expressed surprise at TGF’s blatant neglect of the Pakistani industry and the federal government’s lack of concern in the matter.

He also said that a letter was also sent to the Ministry of National Health Services (MoNHS) asking it to urge TGF to buy the nets from businesses in the country.