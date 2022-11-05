Heavy Rain Expected in Islamabad and Punjab Today

By Salman Ahmed | Published Nov 5, 2022 | 11:30 am

Islamabad and various cities of Punjab are expected to experience heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in the next few hours.

PakWeather, Pakistan’s largest automated weather stations network and weather source, tweeted that rain and thunderstorms will hit Islamabad and northwest Punjab today.

According to the details, cities in Punjab that may experience drizzle include Attock, Chakwal, Talagang, Mianwali, and nearby regions.

Separately, PakWeather said that Karachi is most likely to experience Autumn rains in mid-November. However, it is only a preliminary observation and the weather conditions may change, it added.

Earlier, it also revealed that there are growing prospects of the country’s first cold wave of the season between the second and third weeks of this month.

As per the image shared by PakWeather, northern, southwestern, and northwestern areas of the country will face significant cold weather compared to other parts of the country during the above-mentioned time.

