Heavy Rain Expected in Islamabad and Punjab Today

Islamabad and various cities of Punjab are expected to experience heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in the next few hours.
PakWeather, Pakistan’s largest automated weather stations network and weather source, tweeted that rain and thunderstorms will hit Islamabad and northwest Punjab today.
According to the details, cities in Punjab that may experience drizzle include Attock, Chakwal, Talagang, Mianwali, and nearby regions.
🔴 Northwest #Punjab i.e #Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Talagang, Mianwali and nearby areas will see #Rain/#thunderstorms within next 3 hours. ⛈️#Pakweather #WeatherUpdate pic.twitter.com/IHwDiU9HOW
— PakWeather.com (@Pak_Weather) November 5, 2022
Separately, PakWeather said that Karachi is most likely to experience Autumn rains in mid-November. However, it is only a preliminary observation and the weather conditions may change, it added.
🔴 #Karachirains in Autumn are uncommon but not rare. #Weather Models are hinting towards #Rain in #Karachi from WD during mid of November. This is just an initial observation so should be taken as grain of salt. 🌧️ #Pakweather #WeatherUpdate pic.twitter.com/joxZCXSmMB
— PakWeather.com (@Pak_Weather) October 31, 2022
Earlier, it also revealed that there are growing prospects of the country’s first cold wave of the season between the second and third weeks of this month.
As per the image shared by PakWeather, northern, southwestern, and northwestern areas of the country will face significant cold weather compared to other parts of the country during the above-mentioned time.
🔴 There are chances developing for first proper #coldwave of the season to affect #Pakistan during 2-3rd week of November. #Pakweather #WeatherUpdate #Winters2022 pic.twitter.com/HtbkNWlmzM
— PakWeather.com (@Pak_Weather) October 26, 2022