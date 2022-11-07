World Bank to Provide Pakistan Over $3 Billion for Energy Infrastructure Development

The World Bank will provide Pakistan over $3 billion for infrastructure development in the energy sector, according to a press release issued by the Power Division.

A high-level delegation of the World Bank led by its regional director called on Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan on Monday.

ALSO READ World Bank Urges Expansion of Renewable Energy Projects in Pakistan

The World Bank would also provide assistance to the provinces and K-Electric in the solar energy sector. During the meeting, the delegation was given a briefing about Dasu Hydropower and CASA100 projects.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that Pakistan was confronted with challenges in the energy sector. He said the government was committed to providing relief to the common man. The minister said that climate change and floods were also a big challenge to the energy sector.