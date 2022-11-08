Govt to Take ‘Practical Steps’ to Protect Islamabad’s Margalla Hills National Park

Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) has decided to take practical measures for the preservation of Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) in the federal capital, as a result of major risks posed by human settlements, tourism, livestock grazing, and alien vegetation,

As per the recent data, the specialists have identified around 302 creatures of seven amphibian species, 303 of nine lizard species, and 32 of six snake species in the MHNP.

According to an official of the Climate Change Ministry, the national park is in danger from many things, and the federal government is committed to protecting it, the News reported.

Moreover, he stated that the government fully acknowledges the gravity of the situation, and will implement new policies to mitigate the hazards, especially from constructors.

In addition, he detailed that the authorities have noted down the alien vegetation that is eating up the native plants. In this regard, experts are assessing the matter in order to resolve the issue in the next few years, he remarked.

Furthermore, he also maintained that the Ministry has a complete record of the encroachers involved in unlawful construction in the MHNP. Also, he mentioned that it will delineate the park’s bounds and take action against the builders who are occupying the forest.