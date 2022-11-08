Government Approves M6 Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway

The government has greenlit the construction of Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway M-6 under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

According to the details, the completion period for this project is 30 months. It will include 15 interchanges, one major bridge over the Indus River, 82 bridges over canals, 19 overpass bridges, 6 flyovers, and 10 service areas.

ALSO READ Honda Showcases New Electric Car for China

CPEC officials told the media that this project will provide employment opportunities to the local people and will also support the country’s economy.

Speed Limit Reduction

A recent update revealed that the National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) has significantly reduced the speed limit on certain sections of motorways across Pakistan.

According to details, the NH&MP has reduced the speed limit in order to reduce accidents on motorways. The sections with a revised speed limit are as follows:

Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M2) – Thokar Niaz Baig to Ravi Toll Plaza

Pindi Bhattian-Multan Motorway (M4) – Pindi Bhattian to Multan

Lahore-Sialkot Motorway (M11) – Lahore to Sambrial

Hakla–Yarik Motorway (M14) – Hakla to Dera-Ismail Khan

ALSO READ Dewan Motors and Kia Sign Technology License Agreement

These sections of the motorway are either surrounded by population or have a bumpy road section. Also, with the winter season fast approaching, the visibility on motorways is compromised due to fog.

This precautionary step from NHMP is to discourage overspeeding under such circumstances and protect them from a potential tragedy.