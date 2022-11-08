NEPRA Approves Slight Increase in Power Tariff for September

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved a slight increase of Rs. 0.081 per unit in the monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) charges for ex-WAPDA distribution companies (DISCOs) for the month of September.

As per the notification issued by the NEPRA, September’s FCA will be charged in the bills of November, said the authority.

The FCA will be applicable to all customer categories of DISCOs except lifeline and electric vehicle charging stations (EVCS), said NEPRA, adding that it will also not apply to K-Electric consumers.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) had requested an increase of Rs. 0.2 per unit in terms of FCA for September.