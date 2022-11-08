Senate Body Laments Political Appointments in BoDs of DISCOs

The Senate Standing Committee on Power Tuesday expressed reservations on the appointment of members of the board of directors (BoDs) of power distribution companies (DISCOs) on political basis.

The meeting, held under the chairmanship of Senator Saifullah Abro, while discussing the appointments noted that political workers, traders, lawyers, and landlords have all been appointed as members of the BoDs by the Power Minister.

Details of the members of the BoDs of the Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) were also presented to the committee. Only one member had experience in the field of electric energy, while the rest had no relevant experience. One member runs seven factories, and another member runs a compressed natural gas (CNG) station. Moreover, one member had written his occupation as “Landlord” in his resume.

The committee members said these people are responsible for the soaring circular debt, losses, theft, and breakdowns.

The committee also expressed annoyance at the continued absence of the Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir from the committee meeting. The committee chairman noted that the minister has been a no-show in the meetings for the past 7 months.

The committee warned that the if the minister does not attend the next meeting he will be summoned by the committee.