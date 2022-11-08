South African Legend Wants to See Pakistan-India ‘Fantasy’ Final in T20 World Cup

Former South African captain, AB de Villiers, has expressed his wish to see Pakistan and India meet in the final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, calling it a mouth-watering clash between the arch-rivals.

After starting a Twitter poll “Pakistan/India final?” ahead of the semi-finals, de Villiers stated that more than 70% of cricket fans have expressed their desire to see the neighboring countries clash again at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

ALSO READ Ian Chappell Slams Indian Politicians for Preventing India’s Tours to Pakistan

The former captain went on to say that he was confident that two of the SENA countries, New Zealand and England, have excellent teams and are in good form. “Gonna be two epic semi-final clashes,” he wrote on Twitter.

Pakistan/India final? — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) November 7, 2022

The Super 12s stage of the showpiece event has concluded, with India, Pakistan, England, and New Zealand confirming their places in the semi-finals, scheduled to kick off tomorrow, November 09.

ALSO READ Virat Kohli Expresses Heartfelt Gratitude to Baloch Fan for Making His Sand Portrait

The Men in Green will lock horns against the Black Caps in the first semi-final at Sydney Cricket Ground, while the Men in Blue will come face-to-face against Jos Buttler-led England at Adelaide Oval on November 10.

It is worth noting that Pakistan and India met in the round match on October 23 in front of a sold-out crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, with the latter winning in a thrilling finish.