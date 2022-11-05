Ian Chappell Slams Indian Politicians for Preventing India’s Tours to Pakistan

Former Australian cricketer Ian Chappell wants India and Pakistan to play bilateral cricket putting the political issues aside.

Talking about the drought of bilateral contests between India and Pakistan in an interview with senior sports journalist Faizan Lakhani, Ian Chappell expressed displeasure over political instability halting the path of cricket.

Commenting on the situation, the Australian legend told that there is respect and love among the players of both countries and politicians should not create hurdles for them.

Ian Chappell said, “It is ridiculous. I did a tournament going way back to 1996 in Toronto, where India and Pakistan were both playing and I remember talking to players from both sides. And I said why do you like to dislike each other? And they said, we don’t dislike each other at all, we get on very well. And it was interesting to see how the teams mixed. But the one thing they said is the problem is the politicians. It’s the politicians who caused the animosity between the two. And I just think it’s damn ridiculous that you haven’t got Test matches between India and Pakistan.”

When asked about the concept of a neutral venue, Ian Chappell said that a Test match at Melbourne Cricket Ground seems fine to start with but ultimately India should travel to Pakistan and vice versa.