Gilgit Baltistan’s Girls School Burnt by Extremists to Reopen This Week

Authorities have commenced restoration work, including the wall painting, of the Brogi Girls School, which was burnt to ashes by unknown extremists in the Darel area of district Diamer, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Taking to Twitter, Pakistani journalist, Mubashir Zaidi, stated that the repainting work of the school has begun and added that it is set to reopen on coming Friday (11 November).

Authorities have started to repaint the girls school and plan to reopen on Friday

According to previous reports, a few unidentified extremists burned down the school and abducted its security guard, which prompted the area’s police to initiate an investigation.

Furthermore, Chief Secretary GB, Mohiyuddin Wani, said that the culprits committed the act at dawn on Tuesday, after which they kidnapped the security guard.

Moreover, Wani asserted that the perpetrators will be brought to justice, and reminded that every girl has a right to education.

In this regard, Chief Secretary GB said that the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Commissioner, DIG, and SSP of Diamer and Chillas have been tasked with safeguarding girls’ right to education.

In addition, hundreds of students and parents staged protests against the extremists after the school was burned down. Therefore, Chief Secretary announced that the school will be restored within a week after a team of engineers and officers assess its condition.

